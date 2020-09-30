Clare Bronfman Sentenced for Role in NXIVM Scandal

Clare Bronfman has been sentenced for her involvement in the NXIVM scandal.
On Wednesday, Sept. 30, the 41-year-old daughter of the late business mogul Edgar Bronfman Sr., was ordered to spend six years and nine months in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office confirms to E! News.
Per the sentencing press release shared with E! News, District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis announced in a Brooklyn federal court that Bronfman would serve "81 months imprisonment for conspiracy to conceal and harbor aliens for financial gain and fraudulent use of personal identification information."
According to the government's sentencing memorandum filed earlier this month, Bronfman had requested a non-custodial sentence of three years' probation. However, the court papers stated this request "ignores the seriousness of her crimes and the significant need for deterrence in the unique circumstances of this case." As the documents put it, "The Court should reject Bronfman's request for special treatment and instead impose a sentence that will demand respect for the law."
NBC News reported that Bronfman had also submitted a letter to the court last month in which she noted that she "never meant to hurt anyone" and that she was "deeply sorry." However, she reportedly wrote that "NXIVM and Keith greatly changed my life for the better."
In April 2019, Bronfman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conceal and harbor someone who was living in the U.S. illegally for commercial advantage and private financial gain, as well as to fraudulent use of identification. When Bronfman entered her plea, she expressed her remorse. "I am truly remorseful," Bronfman told U.S. District Court Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis. "I endeavored to do good in the world and help people—however, I have made mistakes." She was also called to forfeit $6 million as part of her plea agreement.
The heiress to the Seagrams liquor fortune had been accused of financing Keith Raniere's illegal conduct. In July 2019, Raniere was found guilty of multiple counts, including racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and attempted sex trafficking. According to the sentencing memorandum, "Bronfman spent millions of dollars of her inherited fortune on Raniere's endeavors." As the court documents stated, "There can be little doubt that Raniere would not have been able to commit the crimes with which he was convicted were it not for powerful allies like Bronfman."
Raniere and Bronfman aren't the only ones who have made headlines over the case. Allison Mack has, as well. In April 2019, the Smallville actress pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering acts of state law extortion and forced labor in the NXIVM case. Both she and Raniere have yet to be sentenced.