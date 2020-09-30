Caitlyn Jenner Sounds Off on Possibility of a KUWTK Final Season Wedding

One last TV wedding on Keeping Up With the Kardashians?
On Wednesday, Sept. 30's episode of Juicy Scoop With Heather McDonald, Caitlyn Jenner touched on KUWTK and its upcoming final season in 2021. During this conversation, podcast host Heather McDonald, who is friends with the family, and the Olympian teased that Kris Jenner always had a plan for season 20.
"It's kind of sad, just because for the family, it's the end of an era," Caitlyn started off. "That show, we did so many great things, I mean, vacations were just ridiculous."
As she continued, Caitlyn credited KUWTK for allowing her to have "some of the best conversations with my kids."
While Caitlyn acknowledged that there were "tough times," she believes the show "brought the family closer together for all those years." She further applauded Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner for becoming "amazing entrepreneurs."
"They took this format and kind of took it to the next level," she added. "I am so proud of them. I think they'll all miss the show, but life goes on."
Continuing on this topic, Caitlyn remarked that KUWTK had to eventually come to an end.
She noted, "Things don't last forever."
According to Heather, Kris would always joke in the early years: "Season 20 finale, Kylie gets married."
Caitlyn chimed in, "She was looking that far out."
Will Kylie get married in the series finale of KUWTK? Probably not, but we'll keep our fingers crossed.
Speaking of season concepts, Caitlyn recalled going to KUWTK's production company every season to discuss ideas.
"I would be sitting there going, 'Do we have anything to talk about? Haven't we done everything?'" Caitlyn quipped. "We'd sit around the table and, boy, after an hour or two later, there'd be a million stories come out of that meeting."
Per Caitlyn's recollection, "there was always something going on within the family."
"After I'd leave the meeting, I would go, 'Geez! I think we got another season in this,'" she concluded. "'Cause, things just constantly kept changing."
Listen to Caitlyn's full interview here.
You can binge past seasons of KUWTK on Peacock now.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)