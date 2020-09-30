Jennifer Lopez to Receive the People's Icon Award at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards

Nedim Vrabac

J.Lo first broke onto the Hollywood scene in the early ‘90s as a Fly Girl dancer on In Living Color and hasn't stopped entertaining fans since. She became a household name following her first leading film role playing Selena Quintanilla in the 1997 biopic Selena and has continuously proved she's a powerhouse performer over the past 30 years.

From her iconic films (The Wedding Planner, Made in Manhattan, Selena, Hustlers), countless hit songs and music videos ("Jenny From the Block," "I'm Real," "Play," "Let's Get Loud"), world tours, TV appearances and work behind the camera, history-making fashion moments (her green Versace dress at the 2000 Grammys was the reason Google Images search was invented), charity work and activism, Lopez has proved time and time again there's literally nothing she can't do.