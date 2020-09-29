Emmys Best DressedVanessa BryantKristin CavallariE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

This Fall's '70s Reboot Trend

Shop pieces influenced by the free-spirited era.

By Carolin Lehmann 29 Sep, 2020 10:15 PMTags
E-Comm: Fall trends 70s rebootE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The '70s are a decade we always love taking fashion inspiration from, and this fall we've found some great pieces influenced by the free spirited era. From Free People to Hobo, there are plenty of brands embracing the '70s this autumn.

Below, our favorite boho, '70s-inspired pieces at a variety of price points that are totally on trend, like bell-bottom jeans, hoop earrings and more. 

Fall Trend Watch: Detailed Denim

Storm Wristlet Clutch

This clutch with a solid leather handle comes in a groovy cow print that you'll get so many compliments on. It has convenient credit card slots inside. 

$158
Hobo

Wrangler Retro Premium High Rise Trouser Jean

Bell bottoms are back, baby. These high-rise trouser jeans from Wrangler are retro-inspired. 

$79
Wrangler

Yin-Yang Huggie Hoop

Peace out in these yin and yang huggie hoop earrings made of gold-plated brass and mother of pearl. 

$58
Rebecca Minkoff

Vegan Suede Button-Through Mini Skirt

It's not the '70s without mini skirts. Rock this faux suede, high-rise mini with buttons down the front. 

$55
Abercrombie & Fitch

18 Karat Gold-Plated Basic Hoop Earring

Hoop earrings are having a major comeback this year. You're getting a great deal on this gold-plated pair

$20
$16
Urban Outfitters

Faux Suede Block Heel Boots

These faux-suede, heeled boots go with so many fall outfits. They're western-inspired.

$40
Forever21

Intimately FP Sydney Crochet Bralette

Anything crochet is reminiscent of the '70s, and you can have this sweet bralette peeking out from underneath your shirt. It ties in a bow at the back. 

$48
Nordstrom

Show Me Your Mumu Dorothy Cow Print Mini Dress

Make a statement in cow print in this cotton mini dress. Pair it with some boots and you're good to go. 

$149
Urban Outfitters

Free People Virgo Mini Skirt

This denim mini skirt has an edgy zipper down the front and fully embraces the boho vibes. 

$68
$37
Nordstrom Rack

Flounce-Hem Mini Dress

This mini dress in a rust hue has crochet and lattice trim and trump sleeves for that '70s feel. Its color is perfect for fall. 

$35
Forever21

Up next, new and restocked tie dye lounge sets from White Fox, Frankies Bikinis and more are here! And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

