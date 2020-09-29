Issa Rae Explains Why "Friendship Breakups" Hurt Just as Much Romantic Ones

Issa Rae isn't holding back.

In a candid interview with Elaine Welteroth for Bustle, the Insecure star opened up about her career, life and everything in-between. Although the 35-year-old actress is known for being notoriously private, she explained how her real-life friendships and relationships have played a part in her hit HBO series—which she created.

Case in point? Issa compared the season four storyline—in which her character of the same name has a falling out with BFF Molly (played by Yvonne Orji)—to her own experience.

"It's something that I've been through, too, where you can't control where your life goes," she explained, adding that her close friend at the time was dealing with something she had never struggled with.

"I remember one of my most devastating ones was because I didn't know how to handle a divorce that she was going through," Issa described. "I had never experienced a marriage, and I didn't know what she needed from me. To her, I might've felt flippant about it because I didn't know how to handle that."