Is Ken Jeong's Mother the "Korean Kris Jenner"? Find Out on Daily Pop

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, The Masked Singer's Ken Jeong stopped by Daily Pop to discuss his role in another singing competition, I Can See Your Voice. The latest Fox competition series, which is hosted and executive produced by Ken, is another adaptation of a South Korean series.
"I Can See Your Voice is also an adaptation of a South Korean game show. Masked Singer was the same," the famed comedian explained. "You want to spot if these singers are good or bad to win a contestant $100,000."
And, as Ken detailed to E!'s Justin Sylvester, he became involved in The Masked Singer and I Can See Your Voice's American adaptations at the advice of a very important lady in his life: his mom!
"Actually, first of all, it was my mom who—I'm of Korean descent—my mom told me to do The Masked Singer," he shared. "She said, 'It's the number one show in Korea.' And she's a huge fan of the Korean version. She said, 'If you do that, it's a game changer for your career.' And it has been."
Thus, when it came time to develop I Can See Your Voice, Ken said he ran the concept of the adaptation by his mom.
"And then, I ran by actually the concept of I Can See Your Voice last year with my mom, with my family," The Hangover actor added. "She said she knows that show too and she just said, 'Do it.'
He further quipped, "If your mom wants you to do some TV shows, just do what your mom says."
Upon hearing this, Justin dubbed Ken's mom, "the Korean Kris Jenner."
After a laugh, Ken responded, "If she's Kris Jenner, you know…I'm the Kourtney Kardashian of the Jeong family."
I Can See Your Voice airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Fox.