See What's on JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' Wedding Registry

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
One Bachelor Nation couple is one step closer to saying "I Do."
Although the coronavirus pandemic forced Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher to postpone their summer wedding, the famous pair is ready to plan their dream day once again.
This time, however, they are partnering up with The Knot specifically for their wedding registry.
"As soon-to-be newlyweds, we of course want some great products to continue making our house in Dallas a home," the couple exclusively shared with E! News. "We were able to not only add home and kitchen staples that we found in The Knot Registry Store, but also have our guests contribute cash to experiences we can do together."
While receiving gifts is a nice bonus to a romantic celebration, both JoJo and Jordan are most excited to be able to celebrate with family and friends when the wedding day comes.
"This year has been wild and unexpected to say the least and it has really made us appreciate even more the ability to celebrate moments with the ones that we are closest to," the couple shared. "For many, our wedding will be the first time we are seeing so many of our loved ones since the pandemic first began and we just can't wait to be able to rejoice and celebrate our big day!"
And while the couple has chosen more than a few creative items on their registry including a dream coffee and espresso maker, the duo has one message to their lucky guests and any friend worried about finding the perfect wedding gift.
"Don't stress at all!" they shared. "For us, just having our loved ones at our wedding is the best gift we could ever ask for. We love that we are able to set up a registry with The Knot so that our guests don't have to worry or stress when it comes to the gift selecting process. The last thing we want is for our guests to be worried about that!"
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
What's for dinner, honey? While the choices are endless of what you can make, the 48 oz. fryer for pizza and roasting chicken caught our attention.
Cuisinart 12-Bottle Freestanding Wine Cooler
Warning to this couple: Everyone wants this wine cooler. While Wayfair promises to have more in stock this November, shoppers may want to keep tabs starting now if they want to purchase one for the newlywed pair they love.
Samsung Frame TV
Whether you're watching sports, Joanna Gaines or Bachelor in Paradise, an impressive TV can make the experience priceless. JoJo and Jordan are hoping to welcome a Samsung Frame TV to their home once they say "I Do."
Cash Fund for a Vinebox Monthly Wine Subscription
When it's time for JoJo and Jordan to watch The Bachelor or Sunday Night Football, a nice beverage is nearby. Vinebox offers fine wines from all over the world. Plus, they are delivered by the glass, every quarter.
Cash Fund for Culinary MasterClass With Gordon Ramsay
Once newlywed life begins, JoJo and Jordan will want to brush up on their food skills with a little help from Gordon Ramsay's virtual cooking classes. Once they subscribe, the couple will learn how to master sesame crusted tuna, a roasted whole chicken and more.
Philips Coffee & Espresso Maker
Start every morning good to go with a top-of-the-line coffee maker. Plus, the classic milk frother allows you to create a silky smooth cappuccino or latte macchiato with ease.
Jonathan Adler Pendant Light
The Jonathan Adler Jacques Pendant fuses strong metal elements with a clear box frame, creating a hybrid of classic taste with modern glamor. We totally picture it in JoJo and Jordan's newly decorated house.
Dewalt Brushless Drill
When it comes to home improvement projects, nothing scares this couple. Perhaps it helps when they have the right tools like this Dewalt drill that is lightweight and compact for extensive use in tight spaces.
Speaking of Bachelor Nation, find out what's inside either Hannah Ann Sluss' beauty bag or Madison Prewett's handbag.
And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!