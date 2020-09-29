Jessica Simpson’s Latest Workout Photo Will Inspire Your Next Yoga Session

It's all mind over matter, according to Jessica Simpson.

The "With You" singer is showing how she achieves her warrior pose. In her latest Instagram post uploaded on Sept. 28, the 40-year-old singer struck a perfect yoga move. Dressed in a simple black sports bra and leggings, Jessica looked to be standing on the edge of a massive outdoor pool while the sun set in the background.

"Starting the week with a warrior mindset," read the caption. "Aligned with the beauty of the sunset."

The inspirational and poster-worthy yoga pose may be in alignment with the former reality star's dedication to a healthy lifestyle. In fact, it's been a year (almost to the day) when she revealed that she lost 100 pounds after the birth of her daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson. On Sept. 24, 2019, Jessica took to Instagram to share her huge life moment.

"6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240)," read the caption. "My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder."