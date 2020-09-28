Why Christina Anstead Has "No Plans" to Get Back Together With Ex-Husband Ant

Christina Anstead is ready for a fresh start following her breakup with Ant Anstead.

It's been a little over a week since the Flip or Flop star announced she and the English television presenter were ending their relationship. But despite how recent their split is, a source tells E! News the HGTV star is serious about "moving forward" without Ant.

"She is moving forward and has no plans for reconciling with Ant," the insider says. "She saw everything she needed to see in their marriage and has made the difficult decision to move on."

"Christina spent the weekend working," the insider adds. "She knows what she needs to do to start over and be a single mom. She is holding it together and doing that."

Over the weekend, Christina took to Instagram to write a refreshingly honest post about her life, divorce and everything in-between. In her message, she explained that she was "taking time to clear the noise, focus on myself and the kids."