Why You Should Start Buying Purple Shampoo Immediately

By Katherine Riley, Taylor Stephan 01 Oct, 2020 11:00 AMTags
E-Comm: Purple Shampoo, Jennifer Lopez, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer LawrenceE! Illustration

The jury's still out on if blondes really do have more fun, but one thing is for sure: Purple shampoo is a blondie's BFF. 

Yes, lightening up your locks entails pricy monthly visits to the salon and countless hours in your hairdresser's chair. Unfortunately, however, that still doesn't mean you won't end up with brassy, orange-y highlights when it's all said and done.

So how do you ensure that your color falls on the cooler, icier side of the spectrum? It's all about the at-home maintenance, people.

If you're locks are bleached (FYI: lavender shampoo only really tones down the brassy color on blonde, silver or highlighted hair), simply swap your regular shampoo for a vivid violet color-correcting solution that tone down brassiness with every single wash

And if you've been growing out your grays during lockdown, you're also in luck. These products all work wonders when it comes to brightening gray and white hair and making your silver strands soft and shiny.

Convinced you need it yet? Keep scrolling to grab your own. We swear, celeb-status hair is just one shampoo away! 

Klorane Anti-Yellowing Shampoo With Centaury

Yes, the first product on our list isn't technically a purple shampoo, but we swear by it, especially if you have white or gray hair. Klorane Anti-Yellowing Shampoo With Centaury uses natural blue pigment from the centaury flower and cornflower extract—meaning it has no synthetic dyes to dry your hair out. This gentle shampoo smells light and fresh, and leaves your hair so soft and shiny.

$20
Ulta Beauty
$15
Klorane
$15
Dermstore

R+Co. Sunset Blvd. Blonde Shampoo

This Hollywood-themed shampoo has the right idea. It's cruelty-free and makes blondes extra bright and greys fantastically silver. It also comes in a matching conditioner.

$29
Dermstore

R+Co. Sunset Blvd Blonde Toning Masque

We also had to give a shout-out to R+Co's new Sunset Blvd. Blonde Masque. We recently tried and are hooked! It truly brightens up grays to white and blondes to platinum with no brassiness in sight. 

$42
Saks Fifth Avenue

Pravana The Perfect Blonde Shampoo

This one is A-OK for blonde, silver or highlighted hair. It uses an exclusive dual ultra-violet dye system and built-in optical brighteners to reveal brighter, whiter strands.

$20
Ulta Beauty

Drybar Blonde Ale Brightening Shampoo

Drybar created this cleverly-named formula to keep hair luminous in between blowouts and color touch-ups. 

$28
Sephora

Oribe Bright Blonde Shampoo

This luxury shampoo not only uses violet pigments to brighten blonde, it also provides UV protection (so the sun can't tint your shade, either). 

$46
Dermstore

dpHUE Cool Blonde Shampoo

This sulfate-free yet still richly-foaming formula from blonde-friendly brand dpHUE is made with silk proteins and hibiscus flower extract to support hair strength, improve luster, and increase brightness. Did we mention it's made in the USA?

$26
Sephora

Joico Color Balance Purple Shampoo

The geniuses at Joico know color (Exhibit A? See these MTV VMA hair tutorials), so you know their purple shampoo is gonna represent. Plis, Joico's Multi-Spectrum Defense Complex helps protect color against fading while its Bio-Advanced Peptide Complex repairs, protects, fights frizz and adds shine with every single application.

$17
Ulta Beauty

Moroccanoil Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo

Over 1,100 Sephora reviewers swear by this bestseller, which contains ArganID™ technology to help repair hair from the inside out.

$26
Sephora

Dyson's new $40 Airwrap attachments will curl, volumize and smooth your mane.

—Originally published May 18, 2017, at 3:02 p.m. PT

