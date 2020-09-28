Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's New Pics With Son Matteo Might Just Give You Baby Fever

A picture-perfect family of three.

Nikki Bella and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev seem to be thriving in their new roles as parents to their now 2-month-old son Matteo!

They continue to keep it real about the challenges that come with being first-time parents—from Artem's struggle to be away from Matteo while filming Dancing With the Stars to Nikki's insecurities about her postpartum body—while still making sure to stop and enjoy the little moments, just like they are in Nikki's recent Instagram post.

The Total Bellas star shared a collage of four cute and candid selfies of her, Artem and Matteo lounging in bed and smiling cheek to cheek.

"Life doesn't get any better than this," Nikki captioned the photo.

A flurry of comments pointed out how Matteo looks like Artem's "mini-me." Others came in the form of heart emojis from Nikki's Total Divas co-stars Lana and Nattie Neidhart, while Snooki wrote, "OMG HIS LITTLE FACE."