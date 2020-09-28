Candiace Dillard Says She's "Still Not OK" After "Embarrassing" RHOP Fight With Monique Samuels

Candiace Dillard Bassett is "embarrassed."

On Monday, Sept. 28, the Bravo personality stopped by The Wendy Williams Show and addressed the physical altercation that took place during Sunday night's The Real Housewives of Potomac. For those who missed it, last night's episode of RHOP featured an explosive fight between Candiace and Monique Samuels, where Candiace was seemingly grabbed by the hair and dragged across a table.

In the aftermath of the episode, Candiace made it clear that she doesn't condone physical violence.

"This is never somewhere that I saw myself being at any time. I'm not a fighter. I don't fight," Candiace told host Wendy Williams. "It's not what I do and having gone through this and having dealt with literally, the trauma of it. It's not what I see my legacy being. I don't want this to be representative of me or really in 2020, of Black women at all."

As Candiace continued, she called the incident "embarrassing."