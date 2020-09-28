Julianne Hough Finally Releases "Transform" Music Video After "Challenging" Year

Better late than ever!
After releasing her song "Transform" last year, Julianne Hough has finally dropped the corresponding music video. The Dancing With the Stars alum debuted the short film on Sept. 27.
In a post shared to Instagram, Julianne opened up about her decision to share the 3-minute and 12-second clip after all this time. "One year ago, I released my song TRANSFORM and created this music video," she wrote. "I wrote this song during a highly transformative time in my life, when I was delayering all my personal, social, and religious conditioning—finding compassion and empathy for ALL parts of me, not just the 'good' parts. I was about to release this video, when the most tragic loss of my life abruptly occurred. Time passed, and I felt I had missed my window to release this video."
Julianne then acknowledged that "this past year has been the most challenging period" of her life. "Collectively, we are experiencing a global pandemic, extreme injustice, polarization, environmental devastation, and an economic downturn that has contributed to increasing anxiety, depression and fear amongst us," she continued. "This year has not been easy for anyone and this song rings even more true today than a year ago when I wrote it."
She also shared what she hopes fans take away from the release. "My hope in releasing this video now, is that you can see that through the courage and resilience that we innately have within us, we can choose how we live in the world… through the 'FEAR of change' or the 'JOY of Transformation,'" she wrote. "I'm excited to share this video with all of you, a year later, to hopefully bring some light, color, and FUN to the world right now. This is a Transformative time for all of us. Let me know how this makes you feel :)."
At the end of her post, Julianne gave a shout-out to everyone who worked on the project—including her brother Derek Hough, who directed the music video.
This past year was certainly filled with ups and down for Julianne. In addition to the challenges she listed above, Julianne experienced several private hardships. Last September, for instance, her dogs Harley and Lexi passed away. Then, after months of split speculation, Julianne and Brooks Laich announced their decision to separate. However, a source told E! News the celebrities have actually "been working on their relationship for several months."
"The pandemic, and time isolating together and apart has forced both of them to do some serious soul searching," the insider said. "Julianne realized that she misses Brooks steadfast companionship. Julianne knows she has a good man in Brooks and willing partner in resolving things between them."
The duo was recently spotted out together, and the source suggested they've been spending a lot of time together over the last several weeks. The insider hinted they have their loved ones' support, too.
"Julianne's friends and family have remained connected to Brooks and they have let Julianne know that Brooks has their support, and they would love to see the two of them continue working things out," the source continued. "They're both putting in the effort to be the couple they want to be, and it seems they've almost fully reconciled."
Julianne opened up about her year of change in a post shared to Instagram earlier this month, writing, "When we choose to surrender to the process of transformation, we begin to understand how beautiful and joyous the process can truly be…"
Watch the above clip to see her music video.