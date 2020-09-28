Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola Consuelos Has the Best Reaction to Mom's Nude Birthday Plans

Perhaps the must-have fall accessory is a birthday suit.
Over the weekend, Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her special day by posing nude on Instagram. "In nothing but my birthday suit today..." she shared with her followers on Sept. 27. "Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop ‘s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off. #goopgenes."
While many familiar faces like Courteney Cox, Vanessa Hudgens and Katy Perry were quick to praise the businesswoman, one daughter was not impressed.
Apple Martin, 16, would comment with one word: "MOM."
Kelly Ripa, who is turning 50 on Oct. 2, saw the post and decided to pass along the details to her 19-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos. The conversation that came next will make any parent—or kid—laugh out loud.
"You've been warned," the talk-show host wrote just days before her big celebration.
Lola replied, "Oh lord. Honey. Do u what u want. Just know. That I have a birthday also. And an Instagram."
Is that a threat or a promise? LOL!
Mark Consuelos saw the conversation on Instagram and simply commented "lord." As for Kelly's trainer Isaac Calpito, he's ready to do his part to make the birthday post possible.
"Let the games begin," he wrote in the comments section. Kelly replied, "Let's get to work."
Recently, the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host opened up about her Instagram page to People. During the chat, her daughter revealed she doesn't always like when her mom responds to the haters.
"These people are sitting at home wishing they were you," Lola argued. "We don't need any clapbacks. Irrelevant people should stay out of our lives."
Kelly added, "I think my haters and I have a healthy relationship with each other. I think that it's a give-and-take. Because I think that the people that I clap back to are very clever; they're usually very funny; I usually get a good chuckle out of it. Then, they deserve the little pepper."
And for those wondering what Kelly has in store for her birthday, your guess is as good as ours. Close friend Anderson Cooper and Kathie Lee Gifford, however, are scheduled to appear on Live this Friday. Stay tuned!