Dax Shepard Says He's "Grateful" for the Support After Sharing Relapse

Dax Shepard is thanking fans for their support.

Days after the 45-year-old actor told podcast listeners he'd relapsed, the Parenthood star returned to Armchair Expert and expressed his gratitude for their kind words.

"Just quickly, I want to say thanks to all the people that have been so unbelievably lovely to us in response to 'Day 7,'" Shepard said during the Sept. 28 episode.

His co-host Monica Padman noted she hoped Shepard "felt loved and supported" after sharing the news and that his fears were "abated."

"My fears were the opposite of what the result was, yeah," he replied. "But yeah, struggling with some fraudulent feelings of receiving love based on a f--kup. But, at any rate, I am really, really grateful, and there's so many beautiful, nice people."

Shepard also made it clear that he wasn't high when he shaved his head earlier this month and that he was on day two of his sobriety journey at that point.

"A lot of people said, 'I could see you were high as a kite,'" he recalled. "I actually was not. I was having a metamorphosis, transitional—I wanted to make a physical statement that I was shedding something."