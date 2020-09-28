Blake Shelton Declares "2020 Sucks" as He Dishes on His Quarantine Makeover

Blake Shelton is so over 2020.

During an appearance on The Ellen Show on Monday, Sept. 28, the "God's Country" singer opened up about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and how he's been spending time in quarantine. During his chat with host Ellen DeGeneres, the country music superstar explained how his recent haircut by girlfriend Gwen Stefani showed him how much grey hair he really has.

As Blake explained, he and Gwen were on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show when he made the discovery. "We were on Jimmy's show and I turned my head to the side at some point and it was—it was no more salt and pepper," he began. "It was just salt."

The 44-year-old country singer said he questioned, "When did this happen to me?" Because he never paid attention to his hair prior to "all the coverage" he and Gwen were receiving from the haircut.

"It's completely white! I'm on television all the time. How do I not see?" the Grammy-winning artist told Ellen. "I look like a game show host all of a sudden."