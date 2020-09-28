Sophie Turner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos Of Her Pregnancy

Two months after giving birth to her first child with husband Joe Jonas, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is giving fans a glimpse of her pregnancy.



In July, Sophie and Joe welcomed their daughter, who they named Willa, according to TMZ. Though the pair announced Willa's birth, they stayed quiet about Sophie's pregnancy after it was revealed in the press.

Now, new pictures Sophie posted on Instagram show the actress rocking a baby bump. In two of the photos, which appear to have been taken by her husband, the actress is in a swimsuit, and in a third, she is wearing a pair of pink and white pajamas.

Sophie and Joe got married in April of 2019 with a spontaneous ceremony in Las Vegas, which immediately followed the Jonas Brothers' performance at the Billboard Music Awards. That summer, they followed the impromptu nuptials with a bigger ceremony in France.

Back in April 2020, Sophie teased a little bit about how she was spending her time during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic—which happened to be the same time she was pregnant with Willa.