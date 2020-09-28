Your Monday Cheat Sheet: Untangling Demi Lovato's Messy Breakup, Christina Anstead's Divorce And More

As modern-day philosopher Pat Benatar so aptly put it, love is a battlefield.

And right now, we are just barely managing to army crawl our way through to the other side. Sure, we couldn't be happier for pregnant Mandy Moore, Rose Leslie, Princess Eugenie and Jessica Szohr. (Clearly everyone is keeping busy in quarantine.) But while celebrating their baby news—or Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's possible reconciliation—we've also been witnessing romance after romance implode faster than we can even learn the latest TikTok dance.

We've poured one out for Cardi B and Offset, said goodbye to Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles and, this week, we really let the tears ricochet for Demi Lovato.

But before we start spiraling, let's look on the bright side: Nancy Meyers gave us a reason to cling on to our hope during the Father of the Bride reunion and a celebrity psychic promised more love stories to ship in the near future.

Now, grab your second cup of coffee and let's get into all that relationship tea—and, you know, everything else you need to know this week. (P.S.: When it doubt, take a deep breath and remember we still have John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.)