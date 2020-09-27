Lala Kent Addresses Scheana Shay's Comments About Their Friendship

Vanderpump Rules isn't even filming and there's still plenty of drama unfolding.

Lala Kent took to Instagram Stories to set the record straight after Scheana Shay recently made comments about where their friendship stands.

For a refresher, the "Good as Gold" singer described that she and Lala haven't been close for quite sometime in a Sept. 25 podcast episode of Scheananigans. "I think that it states pretty clear where our friendship stands," she shared. "Over the last few months, we haven't really talked, honestly."

As Scheana explained one example of their fall-out, she said she felt Lala wasn't there for her when she suffered a miscarriage with her and boyfriend Brock Davies' first baby together.

"I needed her and she wasn't there because she had dinner with celebrities," Scheana claimed, noting the stars were Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. "Let's be real."

However, Lala addressed her co-star's claims and shared her side of the story in a lengthy message.