Watch Drew Barrymore's Teary Reunion With Ex-Husband Tom Green

There's nothing but love between Drew Barrymore and ex-husband Tom Green!

The former couple, who met on the set of their film Charlie's Angels, married in 2001 but split up just a year later. Despite the nearly 20 years since their short-lived marriage, Drew brought Tom onto The Drew Barrymore Show for an emotional reunion. (Tom's dog Charlie even joined the pair in the studio!)

In the interview, Tom shared how "happy" he and his family was for Drew's new, positive talk show. Drew sent love to Tom's family and shared a special memory from their time together.

"I've had two nights of great sleep in my life, before my daughters were born. Sleep has been like a weird thing for me. I remember this night, just being so content. It was at your parents' lake house. I remember hearing all their voices upstairs, and I was just by myself. I remember thinking, 'This is what safety and [being content] feels like before you're going to sleep,'" she explained to Tom, getting teary-eyed at the memory. "I love your parents, and I really love you. When you say 20 years, sometimes, it's the blink of an eye. We've lived so much in the last 20 years."