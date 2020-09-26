Max Ehrich Reveals the Real Way He Found Out About His Breakup With Demi Lovato

Max Ehrich is speaking out about his recent break up with Demi Lovato.

The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram Stories to talk about his romance with the pop star for the first time. In fact, The Path alum revealed the real way he learned about his split.

"Imagine finding out to [sic] the status of your relationship through a tabloid," he shared on Saturday, Sept. 26. "While your [sic] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people."

He closed, "God bless."

On Friday, Max posted a similar message to his main Instagram feed with a caption that read, "Jesus loves you."

While Demi has yet to publicly discuss her breakup, she did share an interesting Instagram Story on Friday morning. Showing a close-up of her gray t-shirt, she zoomed in the on the text. "Dogs over people" was embroidered onto the tee.