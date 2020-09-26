Julie and the Phantoms Season 2? What the Cast Knows So Far

Despite the fact that Julie and the Phantoms has been delighting viewers for two weeks now, Netflix still has not declared it renewed for a season two.

We can't explain that, but we are here to talk about what might happen in a hypothetical season two—with a little help from the cast.

Julie and the Phantoms follows Julie (Madison Reyes), a high school girl grieving the death of her mother, who discovers that her garage used to be the home studio of a band called Sunset Curve. Back in 1995, the band—consisting of Luke (Charlie Gillespie), Reggie (Jeremy Shada) and Alex (Owen Patrick Joyner)—ate some bad hotdogs and all died just before they got to play a major gig at the Orpheum Theater, and now they're ghosts. Only Julie can see these ghosts unless they're playing music with her, so of course they start a new band that helps Julie find her music again while the band still gets to play, even after death.

In the finale, the band thought they had completed their unfinished business and would be able to cross over after finally playing the Orpheum, but it didn't work, and now they're still having to battle Caleb (Cheyenne Jackson), the head ghost who wants to sign them to an eternal contract to perform at his ghost club. Still with us?!