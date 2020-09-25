The Great British Baking Show Is Back to Soothe Us All With Creepy Cake Busts

The world may currently feel burnt, dry, and soggy-bottomed, but bakers, the tent is open.

The Great British Baking Show has returned for another season and we in the U.S. only have to wait three days after episodes premiere in the U.K. before we get to watch them on Netflix. It's excellent news for us all, because sometimes there is nothing in the world more comforting than watching a bunch of frazzled bakers compete for a handshake from a man with the real name of Paul Hollywood.

A couple things had to change for 2020, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of going home during the week in between filming each episode, the bakers lived in a "Bake Off Bubble" for seven weeks, adding a whole extra element to the competition since they're isolated from their families. Matt Lucas also joined the show as a new co-host, replacing Sandi Toksvig, and so far he's fitting right in.

Even with a few changes, the show remains the same comforting slice of happiness it's always been...except for one thing.