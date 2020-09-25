Dax Shepard Shares He Relapsed After 16 Years: Revisit His Honest Quotes About Sobriety and Addiction

Related : Dax Shepard Opens Up About His Relapse

Dax Shepard is opening up about his sobriety.

In the Sept. 25 episode of his podcast Armchair Expert, the 45-year-old actor, who had been sober for 16 years, revealed he recently relapsed and had been taking opioids.

While he detailed several of the bumps in the road he experienced over the last eight years, he also spoke about how his life changed following his latest round of injuries, which started six months ago.

"For the last eight weeks maybe, I don't really know…I'm on them all day," Shepard, who had been taking Vicodin for the pain, revealed. "And I'm allowed to be on them at some dosage because I have a prescription and then I'm also augmenting that. And then all the prescriptions run out and I'm now just taking 30 mil Oxys that I've bought whenever I decide I can do [it]."

Because Shepard, wed to Kristen Bell, was still able to fulfill his day-to-day responsibilities, he didn't think there was an issue. But after his podcast co-host Monica Padman confronted him, he started lying to her.

"And I hate it," he said. "And I'm lying to other people. And I know I have to quit. But my tolerance is going up so quickly that I'm now in a situation where I'm taking, you know, eight 30s a day, and I know that's an amount that's going to result in a pretty bad withdrawal. And I start getting really scared, and I'm starting to feel really lonely. And I just have this enormous secret."