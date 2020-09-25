Melissa Benoist Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Chris Wood

Melissa Benoist is now a super-mom!

On Sept. 25, the Supergirl star and husband Chris Wood revealed on Instagram that they welcomed a baby boy named Huxley Robert Wood a few weeks ago. In Melissa's post, she shared, "this little boy is everything."

As for Chris, he made it clear that the new parents plan to protect their little guy from the public eye. He wrote, "Our son was born his name is Huxley he's amazing and no it's probably none of your business xo brb see you in 18 years."

Huxley's arrival comes six months after The CW stars revealed they were expecting their first child. The pair made the announcement with an adorable photoshoot featuring their dogs and a fake belly. In one of the photos, Chris wore the belly while Melissa embraced him from behind. She said of the pregnancy, "A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!! @christophrwood has always been an old dad by nature but now he's going to be a real one!"