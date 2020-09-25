Jenelle Evans' Latest Relationship Update With David Eason May Surprise Fans

Jenelle Evans appears to be back on track with David Eason.

On Sept. 25, the Teen Mom 2 alum shared several throwback photos on Instagram of her wedding day. And, at the same time, the reality star set the record straight on where she stands with her man.

"This day was perfect," Jenelle shared on social media. "From start to finish, everyone was having a great time! I'm so happy we decided to work through the hard times for our family. Through thick and thin, you're my best friend. I don't want it any other way. @easondavid88."

And for those who wanted even more proof that these two are together, Jenelle reiterated her love for David earlier in the week when marking their anniversary.

"No one will ever understand our relationship, but that's ok," she explained online. "I don't expect them to. Here's to 3 years married #happyanniversary @easondavid88."