Shaquille O'Neal Remembers Kobe Bryant in an Important Plea to Fans

Shaquille O'Neal is continuing to mourn the death of his friend and former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant.
The NBA champ opened up about the late basketball legend on Quibi's Close Up by E! News, telling co-hosts Will Marfuggi and Courtney Tezeno, "All the memories are good."
"We were the most enigmatic, dominate one-two punch ever created," Shaq added before making a plea to viewers. "If you have anything to say to somebody, you should just say it. Because you never gonna know what's gonna happen."
He continued, noting that Kobe isn't the only person he's recently lost: "I've been stabbed twice this year. One day I was talking to my little sister, next day, she's gone. One day I was thinking about Kobe, next day, he's gone."
"If you have something to say to somebody—doesn't matter if you had a disagreement, you want to say 'I miss you,' 'I love you,' 'Hey,' 'I'm sorry,'—you should do it now," Shaq expressed. "You should do it today."
When the news first broke that Kobe was one of nine people to tragically die in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. in late January, Shaq took to social media to remember the legendary player, as well as Kobe's daughter Gianna "GiGi" Maria-Onore Bryant, who was also killed in the crash.
"There's no words to express the pain I'm going through with this tragedy of [losing] my [niece] Gigi & my brother @kobebryant," O'Neal tweeted along with a series of photos. "I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW."
Shaq later added, "Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me'Arah."
