Hocus Pocus' Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy Are Reuniting This Halloween

The Sanderson sisters are ready to save Halloween.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are reuniting once again and for a good cause. The stars of the 1993 Halloween film Hocus Pocus are hosting a virtual event titled "In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover" on Oct. 30. Due to the pandemic, the virtual festivities are replacing Midler's annual star-studded "Hulaween" costume gala. Similar to previous years, the event will benefit the New York Restoration Project (NYRP) with all proceeds going to the organization's "critical work in the environmental and social justice space," per the official press release.

Midler founded the NYRP in 1995 to make The Big Apple a greener city. As stated on the NYRP website, the program plants trees, renovates gardens and parks and creates "healthier environments for those who live in the most densely populated and least green neighborhoods."

Since the "Hulaween Takeover" will be virtual, the event is open to everyone. Youngsters of all ages—or those who are just kids at heart—can experience a bit of real-life Hocus Pocus magic from Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson, played by Midler, Parker, and Najimy respectively. Fans of the film can surely expect to see the actresses reprise their classic roles with—fingers crossed—costumes and all.