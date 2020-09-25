Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Jack Brooksbank

There's another royal baby on the way.
Princess Eugenie is pregnant and expect her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank, the couple announced on Friday, Sept. 25. "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....," the 30-year-old mom-to-be shared on her Instagram account along with a photo of her and her husband holding baby slippers.
Buckingham Palace also shared the news, tweeting, "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021."
The tweet noted, "The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."
The couple's pregnancy announcement comes nearly two years after their October 2018 wedding. At the time, the bride and groom became husband and wife in a ceremony at at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, nearly a year after announcing their engagement the January before.
The little one on the way marks the latest milestone for Eugenie and her immediate family following the private July wedding of her older sister Princess Beatrice to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. After the coronavirus pandemic halted their initial May wedding, the couple took the world by surprise by quietly tying the knot in a small ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge and announcing the news afterward.
The baby will also be the first grandchild for her and Beatrice's parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew. And, considering Ferguson has been hosting a recurring virtual storytime on YouTube amid the pandemic, she seems more than prepared to recite some tales for her future grandson or granddaughter.
Meanwhile, the announcement comes just in time for the future mom and dad's second wedding anniversary on Oct. 12, after already a decade as a couple.
"Jack and I are celebrating our 10th anniversary today," she wrote on Instagram in April, "and we are lucky enough to be together at this time."