Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Split: Relive Their Whirlwind Romance in Quarantine

Demi Lovato may just want to give her heart a break.

On Thursday, Sept. 24, E! News confirmed the music superstar called off her engagement to Max Ehrich nearly two months after receiving a special proposal. It's a major update for a couple that captivated fans with their whirlwind romance that began in March 2020.

After exchanging flirty messages on social media, Max began quarantining at Demi's house. The sparks immediately began to fly with the Young and the Restless alum proposing in July.

"Being with you makes life SO MUCH FUN," Demi wrote on social media earlier this summer. "We literally act like hooligans on the daily and don't give a F--K if we're embarrassing ourselves if others are around!!"

She continued, "I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I've never felt before. I can't explain it or you. You're indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous."