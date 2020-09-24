Kristin Cavallari Proves Summer Isn’t Over Yet With a Racy Topless Photo

It looks like Kristin Cavallari is single and ready to mingle.
The television star is proving that September is still bathing suit season as she shared a risqué topless pic on Instagram on Thursday.
"Pretending it's Positano," the 33-year-old star captioned the racy photo, which captured her from behind on a boat wearing white bikini bottoms and nothing else. Well, her E! show may be over, but her summer certainly isn't. As her stylist Dani Michelle put it, "MEOWWWW."
The mom of three escaped to Catalina Island for what appears to be a much-needed vacay before the release of her new cookbook, True Comfort, which will offer up more than 100 gluten-free recipes when it's released on Sept. 29. She recently told fans on Instagram, "Over 2 years in the making and it's finally almost here. Cannot wait to share this labor of love with you guys."
It's been a year of big changes for Kristin, who announced the end of her hit E! show Very Cavallari in May and her divorce from former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler in April.
Kristin broke her silence and told People this week that she's feeling better than ever. "I'm proud for making this decision," she said, adding, "It wore at me every single day for years. I feel like my whole world is opening up now because of it, and I'm just feeling the best I've felt in a really long time. I'm really excited about the future all around."
She explained that she and Jay tried to make it work but now she's looking forward, toward open waters if you will. "We tried really, really hard for years and years," Kristin admitted. "It was the hardest decision I've ever made."
In the spring, she sent a heartfelt note to viewers about her decision to end her show. "As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with Very Cavallari," Kristin said. "I've absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible."
Kristin got her "fresh start" after the breakup when she moved into her new house. "She's in the process of decorating and making it a home," a source told E! News in June.
The pair share three kids together: Camden Jack Cutler, Jaxon Wyatt Cutler and Saylor James Cutler. (Kristin recently honored her children by tattooing their first initials "CJS" on her forearm, along with a butterfly tattoo).
They've tried to keep it amicable—in July, Jay showed her some love by supporting her True Comfort recipes, saying they're "Taste tested and approved."
He has been spotted on a night out in Nashville with Fox Nation's Tomi Lahren, while Kristin had a little reunion with her high school ex, Stephen Colletti.
Clearly, they're moving on.