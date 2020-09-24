Inside Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's "Emotional" First Days With Their Baby Girl

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are in baby bliss.
According to a source, the new parents welcomed their baby girl in New York City this week. The insider exclusively tells E! News that Zayn and Yolanda Hadid, as well as Zayn's mom, Trisha Malik, were by the model's side as she went through a holistic-based labor and delivery.
The insider shares, "Everything went smoothly and she is recovering at her penthouse."
But more than anything, the source says the 25-year-old is elated to be a mom. "Gigi is on a high and can't believe they created an angel. She's truly so in love and has had many emotional moments while holding her baby girl," the source describes, adding that the same can be said of Zayn.
The source continues, "Zayn was very emotional when their baby girl was born. It was an emotional and special moment for him. He expressed that he is forever changed and would never disappoint her or Gigi. He wants to be the best father possible and is so excited."
In the past, the A-list couple's relationship has been on-and-off, but the source says they're "in the best place right now."
All in all, this week has been filled with love and happiness for the Hadid and Malik families.
Following the birth, the source says Mohamed, Anwar and Bella Hadid met the newest addition to the family. And as expected, the insider describes everyone as being "obsessed and in love" with the little one, whose name has yet to be revealed.
"It's a really exciting time and they all can't get enough of her," the source says.
Additionally, the source reveals that Gigi's inner circle is just as attentive to the new mom. The source shares, "Their families have been at Gigi's place making sure she is fed and resting."
And even when Bella, Anwar and the others aren't around, the source says Yolanda is there to help the new parents as they adjust to life with a newborn. "Yolanda has been super helpful with the baby already and has been up helping throughout the night," the insider reveals. "She is planning on staying with them for a while and they all want to head back to the farm at some point."
The model and singer announced their daughter's arrival on Wednesday, Sept. 24. The One Direction singer was the first to reveal the news via social media, writing on Instagram, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x"
In her own statement, Gigi said their newborn daughter has "already changed our world."