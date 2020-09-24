Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin Open Up on Sex Addiction, RHOBH & Everything In Between

Telling all about their tell-all!
Jana Kramer and husband Mike Caussin stopped by Thursday, Sept. 24's Daily Pop to talk about their newly released memoir, The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully, and their relationship struggles that led them to write the book in the first place.
According to the couple, these struggles included resentment, infidelity and sex addiction—all of which were obviously difficult to overcome. But even though The Good Fight details how they were able to do so, Jana and Mike made it clear that the memoir shouldn't serve as a "how-to" relationship manual.
"For us, you know, this whole book isn't necessarily even advice," Mike told E! co-host Carissa Culiner. "It's just, we've done so much work therapeutically on ourselves and as a couple over the last four, five years that we're just sharing the tools that we learned from people way smarter than us; the clinical professionals that taught us these tools."
"And we've kind of deciphered through them and we're just sharing what has worked for us," he added, going on to explain how he and Jana decided to really buckle down and fight for their relationship.
While one might assume Mike filing for divorce was Jana's breaking point, she said it actually marked "the pivotal moment for me where I was like, okay, I want to try. Like, I really want to try."
"Because I knew that if I counter-filed, I'm done," the country singer noted. "Like once I file, I'm not going back."
It wasn't until Mike relapsed into his sex addiction that Jana reached her rock bottom.
Mike described this as feeling "feel like you've hit your low until you've hit another one."
"And we've hit a lot of those, unfortunately, over the last several years, dealing with the things we've gone through and trying to reconcile and really grow closer together...but we kept getting up. We just kept fighting for each other, fighting for ourselves. But that was the whole purpose of this book."
Jana then addressed what many have been quick to point out about the book: "Why would we want to get advice from this toxic couple?"
"Yeah, we've been through a lot of stuff, but we're also trying to help those out there [know] they're not alone, marriage is hard and it does take work," the One Tree Hill star explained. "Here are the tools that we've learned to fight for each other and not against each other."
She also admitted that writing a book like this does add pressure to her and Mike's relationship, "but at the same time, we've never claimed to be perfect."
Even with so much to talk about between the memoir and Jana and Mike's relationship, Carissa couldn't help but ask what all of us Real Housewives fanatics are dying to know: is Jana joining one of the Bravo franchises, and if so, which one?
As it turns out, she was considering doing so, and with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
"It was just one of those things where Teddi [Mellencamp] had asked us to have a little arc on it, but now Teddi's not a part of the show, so I think that's why we also are not gonna be on the show," Jana explained.
Honestly, we're still holding out hope!
