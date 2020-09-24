New Activewear We're Obsessed With This Week: Koral, Bandier, Summersalt x APL & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Forget bikini season: we're working out for the Holiday season, so we can snarf baked goods without guilt. And some of our favorite athleisurewear brands just launched some new collections to help us raise our heart rates!
To start with, we're totally loving the new collab between APL and Summersalt. The limited-run capsule collection offers four exclusive items paired with APL's signature shoes, so you can look awesome when you're pushing your limits. Then, L.A.-based luxury activewear brand Koral just released drop one from their Fall 2020 collection, featuring a new neon lime colorway and accessories like scrunchies, bags and face masks. And when you're ready to cool things down, grab a sweatsuit from Bandier's WSLY collection curated by Sincerely Jules, featuring bold color-blocked styles in cozy silhouettes.
We've picked some of our fave styles and shared them below to help you get your cart started. Have fun shopping... and sweating!
APL x Summersalt Midi Sports Bra and Do-It-All 7/ 8 High Rise Leggings
How stunning is this set? We know it's not summer anymore, but this swirled marble sports bra and legging makes us think of the ocean waves... and breaking a sweat, of course. The bra is super soft, moisture-wicking and made of materials crafted from recycled plastic bottles, with a back pocket that holds your phone or credit cards. Meanwhile, the leggings feature CoolCore fibers and four-way stretch, also with moisture-wicking capabilities and fabric made from recycled materials. Plus, both are available in sizes from XS to 2X.
Summersalt On-The-Go Shorts
Hopefully it's still warm where you are, so you can take advantage of these shorts whether you're running around town, or just running. They're lightweight and made with sleek side slits to give you more mobility, plus the side seams have pockets so you have a place to stash your stuff. As part of Summersalt's main activewear line, they're also made of recycled materials, with 91% recycled polyester courtesy of recycled plastic bottles. Each pair accounts for six plastic bottles. Grab them in one of two colors.
Koral Rade Infinity Sports Bra and Lustrous High Rise Legging
Stand out while you're breaking a sweat in this neon lime combo. The bra is all business in the front, with moderate but high-performance coverage to hold in the girls, while the back is all party thanks to open back detailing with mesh contrasts. Meanwhile, the leggings are high-rise, ankle-length, and offer a second-skin feel. But the best part? The vibrant color of both will last through both workouts and washings.
Koral Bermuda Infinity Sports Bra and Moto High Rise Infinity Legging
But if you're ready for fall's delicious jewel-toned colors, you might want to opt for this ruby-toned set. Both the bra and the leggings are cut from the brand's signature Infinity fabric, featuring eye-catching shine that never loses its luster. The bra is full coverage with black mesh contrast for added breathability, and a wide bottom band and removable cups for comfort and support. And the matching leggings are ankle-length, high-waisted and designed to smooth and sculpt your curves. Just make sure you wash both inside out to preserve their sleek, slick look.
WSLY Malibu Crew and Jogger
But when it's time to cool things down and chill out, this sweatsuit is totally the way to go. The crew-neck top offers a relaxed fit with a drop shoulder, and a bold color-blocked chevron pattern to up your chill-out style. The matching bottoms also offer a relaxed fit, with a ribbed cuffed ankle and on-seam side pockets, and that same color-blocked chevron down each leg. Made of a cotton/poly blend, both the top and bottom run true to size.
