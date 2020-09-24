Pretty Little Liars Reboot Original Sin Is Officially Coming to HBO Max

Brace yourselves, Little Liars. The reboot is officially coming.

HBO Max has given a straight-to-series order for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, a new scandalous, murderous series from Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. It's set within the existing PLL universe but all about a brand new group of liars tormented by a brand new version of A.

Here's the official series description:

"Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls—a brand-new set of Little Liars—find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago...as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-RAGE, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe—in a brand new town, with a new generation of Little Liars."

As if the original show weren't horrific enough!