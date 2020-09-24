TikTok Stars Dixie D'Amelio and Griffin Johnson's Breakup Just Became More Dramatic

Breaking up is never easy—especially when it's done in the public eye.

At the end of July, E! News exclusively confirmed that Dixie D'Amelio and Griffin Johnson had split. And although the breakup appeared to initially be drama-free, things have taken a turn.

It all started earlier this week when Griffin dropped his new song "Convenient" that appeared to feature lyrics directed at his ex.

"I'm not here to say I'm sorry / I'm not even gonna ask / You're the one that didn't want me / But I ain't tryna win you back," he sang in the apparent diss track. "She said I cheated / That's just f--ked up / But you believed it / Ain't that convenient?"

After the song's release, Hollywood Fix caught up with Dixie's sister Charli D'Amelio in Los Angeles who couldn't help but react to the track. "Didn't he cheat?" she asked. "Yeah, that's weird." Zing!