Savannah Chrisley Slams "False" Rumors About Dad Todd Chrisley Causing Nic Kerdiles Split

Savannah Chrisley is shutting down speculation that her dad Todd Chrisley had anything to do with her breakup from Nic Kerdiles.
The 23-year-old reality star addressed the rumors during the Sept. 23 episode of Chrisley Confessions. Savannah told listeners that her publicist had been contacted by "countless tabloids" for comment on the situation; however, she assured fans they shouldn't always believe what they read.
"At the end of the day, everyone loves to portray dad as this controlling freak and that's the reason my relationship didn't work out. That is false," she said. "Nic will tell you that, as well."
In fact, Savannah said she actually addressed this topic with her ex: "Nic was like, 'That's not why our relationship ended though.' Our relationship ended on our terms and because of us and things that we weren't giving each other. And that's just what it was."
Reminding her followers that this is about her personal life, Savannah expressed her desire for people to "stop trying to create drama out of nothing."
"If there's anything new to share with you, I will share it with you because that's the life that I've chosen to live," she added. "I've chosen to live a very public life. But with that being said…I don't owe my life to the people that follow me on Instagram. You know, I don't owe it to these tabloids to give them an answer to a question that they want."
Ultimately, Savannah said she owed it to herself to be "true, honest and vulnerable" and to figure out how she really feels.
"That's just kind of where I stand with that," she said. "So, there's no hatred between Nic and I. There's no dad ruining our relationship. Like, there's none of that. So, I just really wish that would stop."
She then left her listeners with this thought: "Just because we choose to live a public life, doesn't give anyone the right to be hateful."
Savannah made it clear there was no bad blood between her and Nic when she announced their decision to call it quits after three years together.
"There's no hatred between the two of us...and in all honesty...that makes saying goodbye even harder," she wrote on Instagram Sept. 15. "We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it's time for us to move forward individually. These past 3 years have been some of the best years of my life...but I have to trust that God has a far greater purpose for my life...I believe that He will take this hardship and make something beautiful out of it. Now please be kind with this news that I am sharing..."
Nic also proved they're on good terms in a post shared the following day. "This woman right here has been the BIGGEST blessing in my life," he wrote, later adding. "There was so much genuine love in this relationship and I'm truly blessed to have been able to spend three years of my life with Savannah. I still look at her as the type of woman I want to spend the rest of my life with. She is everything one could want in a mother, daughter, wife and friend. I love you kid to the moon and back and God has a plan for us!"
As fans will recall, Nic proposed to Savannah on Christmas Eve 2018, however, she didn't reveal the big news to her followers until April 2019. Then, in October of that year, Savannah told E! News the two were "taking some steps back" in their relationship.
"Marriage isn't just for the Instagram; it's not for the photos; it's not a photo-opp," she said at the time. "It's a real-life thing."
During a June 2020 episode of Chrisley Confessions, she also explained they "both realized that things moved way too fast" and that they "needed to go back to dating."
During a June 2020 episode of Chrisley Confessions, she also explained they "both realized that things moved way too fast" and that they "needed to go back to dating."
