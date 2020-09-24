Tim McGraw Reveals the Hilarious Reason Why His Daughter Is So "Over" Him and Faith Hill

Tim McGraw's daughter is entirely over quarantining with the parents.

The Grammy award-winning singer stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, Sept. 23. to promote his newest single "I Called Mama" off his latest studio album Here on Earth. He semi-jokingly told the host how he's speaking from the one room he's allowed in in his house.

"I'm in the one room I'm still allowed in," Tim said looking around. "I've been shuffled from room to room and finally allowed to settle in this room and stay here until I'm called out." Though Tim and his wife of 24 years Faith Hill have three daughters together—Gracie McGraw, Audrey Caroline McGraw, and Maggie Elizabeth McGraw,—only the youngest, 18-year-old Audrey is still staying in the family home in Nashville, Tennessee.

"We had all of our girls here this summer for about four weeks, we had everybody here. It was a lot of fun. We played games, we cooked dinner, we watched movies, we had a great time," he shared. "Now, all we have is our youngest daughter still here who graduated high school this year. My other two are out in California."