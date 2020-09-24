Gigi Hadid Says She's "So in Love" After Welcoming Baby Girl With Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are parents!
The 25-year-old supermodel and the 27-year-old former One Direction star welcomed their first child together over the weekend. The couple took to social media on Wednesday, Sept. 23, to share the news of their daughter's arrival. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world," Gigi wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Zayn with their baby girl. "So in love."
Zayn was first to announce their daughter's birth, posting a photo alongside a sweet message. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," he wrote to his fans on Twitter. "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task."
"The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding," the "Let Me" singer continued. "Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."
Since posting about their daughter's arrival, Gigi and Zayn have received so much love from family, friends and fans. "Welcome babygirl!" Hailey Bieber commented on Gigi's Instagram. "So happy for you guys."
Model Emily Ratajkowski also commented, "Congratulations Gigi & Zayn!!"
Gigi's dad, Mohamed Hadid, also sent a message to his granddaughter, writing, "Congrats..Jido's heart belongs to you..baby girl."
As fans may recall, Gigi confirmed her pregnancy in April in a chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. The confirmation came days after reports first surfaced about the couple expecting their first child.
"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," Gigi shared on the late-night show. "Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day."