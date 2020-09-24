The Truth About Katie Holmes' Dating Life

And you thought Joey Potter's love life was complicated.

Despite being notoriously private and tight-lipped when it comes to her personal life, Katie Holmes is once again back in the news, thanks to her latest romance. The 41-year-old star has been photographed getting cozy with a New York City restaurateur in recent weeks and while she's yet to comment on the new man in her life, that hasn't stopped people from continuing to be curious about her love life.

That, of course, could be because she once dated one of her Dawson's Creek costars, giving fans the rare satisfaction of their favorite on-screen pair being together IRL. Or maybe it's because of how oh-so-very-public the start of her infamous relationship with Tom Cruise was. And then there's the Jamie Foxx of it all.

But since the much-publicized TomKat days, Holmes, who is mom to 14-year-old daughter Suri Cruise, has done a 180, rarely discussing her relationships—which, unfortunately, has made the press and public alike all the more intrigued.