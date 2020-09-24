KJ Apa and Camila Mendes Reveal Riverdale's "New Normal" for Make Out Scenes

Talk about killing the mood. KJ Apa revealed how he and co-star Camila Mendes are filming their make out scenes on Riverdale during the coronavirus pandemic.

Obviously, they can't stay six feet apart while kissing onscreen as Archie and Veronica. So he posted a video on Wednesday, Sept. 23, to show how they gargle with mouth wash for more than 30 seconds before every single take. They linked arms as if drinking to a toast, handed their empty paper cups to crew members wearing blue gloves and then spat it out into plastic bags. It's not as glamorous as it sounds.

Apa wrote, "our new normal is washing our mouths before every take of a make-out scene..." Hey, safety is their priority! Varchie is nothing if not hygienic.

Mendes reposted the video on her story with the champagne cheers emoji as if to say, "Bottoms up!"

Of course, IRL, Apa is dating model Clara Berry, while Mendes is coupled up with photographer Grayson Vaughan after splitting from co-star Charles Melton in December.