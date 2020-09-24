Emmys Best DressedVanessa BryantKristin CavallariE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Why Ariana Grande, Hailey Bieber and So Many More Celebs Wear Evolvetogether's Face Masks

Shop these single-use, minimalistic masks!

By Carolin Lehmann 24 Sep, 2020 11:00 AM
Ariana GrandeDIGGZY / SplashNews.com

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you've been wondering what brand those minimalistic face masks celebs have been wearing in paparazzi pics come from, look no further. They're by Evolvetogether, and they give back. These single-use masks rocked by Ariana Grande, Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber and more donate to charities like ACLU, Covenant House, One Tree Planted and I am a voter, depending on the style you purchase.

Below, shop some of these awesome face masks, or check out the full selection here

Shop These Face Mask Friendly Earrings

Milan—Seven Face Masks

These highly breathable masks come with a mask keeper for storage and have an adjustable nose bridge. They're processed and packaged in an FDA-registered PPE factory and come in several solid colors. 

$9
Evolvetogether

NYC—Seven Kids Face Masks

These celeb-loved masks come in a kids' size too. They arrive with fun stickers so your little one can decorate their own mask. 

$9
Evolvetogether

Up next, Everlane has masks that give back for the whole family. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

