Why Ariana Grande, Hailey Bieber and So Many More Celebs Wear Evolvetogether's Face Masks

If you've been wondering what brand those minimalistic face masks celebs have been wearing in paparazzi pics come from, look no further. They're by Evolvetogether, and they give back. These single-use masks rocked by Ariana Grande, Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber and more donate to charities like ACLU, Covenant House, One Tree Planted and I am a voter, depending on the style you purchase.
Below, shop some of these awesome face masks, or check out the full selection here.
Milan—Seven Face Masks
These highly breathable masks come with a mask keeper for storage and have an adjustable nose bridge. They're processed and packaged in an FDA-registered PPE factory and come in several solid colors.
NYC—Seven Kids Face Masks
These celeb-loved masks come in a kids' size too. They arrive with fun stickers so your little one can decorate their own mask.
