Terry Bradshaw's Daughters Reveal a Side to the Sports Star That May Surprise You

Terry Bradshaw may be an NFL legend and a beloved sportscaster, but to daughters Rachel, Erin and Lacey, he's just dad.

For an exclusive chat with E! News, The Bradshaw Bunch stars opened up about their famous father and revealed what he's really like when cameras aren't rolling. As E! readers may recall, Rachel and Erin are Terry's girls from his third marriage.

As for Lacey, she is Terry's wife Tammy's daughter from a previous marriage, but The Bradshaw Bunch leading man considers her one of his own.

Thus, all three had plenty to say about The Bradshaw Bunch patriarch.

"It's always really cool to see him doing the football thing, on TV sportscasting," Lacey told E!. "You don't notice it at home, he's just Terry."

While Lacey said that Terry has every reason "to be extremely proud" of his career, she noted that he's really just a down-to-Earth, family man.