Machine Gun Kelly Says He Didn't Think Love "Could Ever Exist" Until He Met Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship is straight out of a rom-com.

According to the 30-year-old rapper, meeting the actress for the first time was love at first sight. MGK opened up about his whirlwind romance with the Transformers alum in a candid interview with Howard Stern on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

"I didn't know what that was until me and her made eye contact," he expressed about finding true love with Megan. "That's when I was like, 'Whoa.'"

The Houston native noted he's dated plenty of women before getting serious with the 34-year-old star. However, he explained their connection was unlike anything else he's ever experienced.

"After I made... the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time. It was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that," he shared. "I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist."

When Howard asked if it was love at first sight, the musician responded, "Yeah, for sure."