Zayn Malik Reveals the One Magical Thing He's Excited to Introduce to His Future Kids

Gryffindor or Slytherin? No matter what house his baby is sorted into, Zayn Malik cannot wait to bond with his little one over Harry Potter.
The former One Directioner revealed on Wednesday, Sept. 23, that it's one book he'll pass onto his kids.
While promoting his partnership with Zygna games, Malik said, "I've always enjoyed Harry Potter. I think it was something I'll introduce to my kids and so on and so on. I think it will be one of them that stays in the family for a very long time."
The 27-year-old is expecting his first child with 25-year-old model Gigi Hadid, who is due any day now.
The musician, who even has a Harry Potter tattoo, teamed with Zynga on the launch of Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, which features puzzles and movie voiceovers. He chose Gryffindor as his Hogwarts house.
Malik explained how he was first introduced to the wizarding world, saying, "I think the first time I actually read a Harry Potter book was in school. And at that time, I think I had a very vivid imagination anyway and that kind of just catered to it."
He added, "It just helped me kind of get into that crazy world of the wizards and all that kind of stuff. I always loved it. I've always been into that kind of stuff. Anything fantasy, mystical, anything in that route, I'm all about it." Clearly, there will be no muggles in their house!
Over quarantine, the "PILLOWTALK" singer has turned to gaming and music to stay entertained. "My main past time has been playing games and that's the way like I keep in touch with my friends," he said. (Speaking of keeping in touch...One Direction fans freaked out this summer when the band celebrated its 10-year anniversary).
Hadid, meanwhile, revealed she's been renovating her apartment in the Big Apple while she quarantines outside of New York City.
Malik and Hadid started dating in 2015 and have been sharing all kinds of sentimental moments on social media during the pregnancy this year. Last month, she posted an image of herself in a bucket hat and crop top that showed off her baby bump. And the mom-to-be had a big pregnancy photo shoot in July, which she said was "was definitely more tiring than working normally."
Otherwise, she's trying to stay offline and savor the journey.
"I feel like, right now I just want to experience it, and I write in my journal a lot," Hadid said. "And I just don't want to worry about waking up every day during my pregnancy and, like, worry about having to, like, look cute or post something."
