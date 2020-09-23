Inside Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt's Life At Home With Baby Lyla

No new parent stress here! Katherine Schwarzenegger and husband Chris Pratt are having a marvelous time with their newborn Lyla.

According to a source, Katherine is officially in "new mommy bliss mode" after giving birth to Lyla in August. This is Katherine's first child and the second for Chris, who shares son Jack, 8, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

"She took the first month off from most of her work and loved being able to do that. She just reached the six week mark and is looking forward to getting out and doing more," the source shared with E!. "She has been very cautious with COVID and the air quality in LA so has been staying in."

Though Katherine and Chris have had some "help getting situated and helping the baby with sleep," both parents are "very hands on," said the source.

"They are both home and with the baby at almost all times," added the insider. "They have had some family visit for short periods of time but mostly have just been getting adjusted to their new little baby."

Katherine and Chris married in a romantic California ceremony in June of 2019, just 5 months after announcing their engagement.