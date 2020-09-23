Walmart's New Free Assembly Clothing Line Is Perfect for Fall Layering

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Walmart's new men's and women's fashion line Free Assembly is all about the affordable essentials. It launches today, with more than 30 timeless pieces in the women's collection that are ready for fall, priced between $9 and $45. Sustainability is top of mind, with eco-friendly denim that's organic as part of the line.
"We designed Free Assembly to be a modern fashion essentials clothing brand," the brand builder Dwight Fenton said. "We wanted all of the pieces in the collection to feel familiar, but also new and appropriate for today. We wanted to design a brand that anyone could see themselves wearing."
Below, shop some of the highlights from the new Free Assembly women's line!
Free Assembly Boyfriend Blazer
Plaid blazers are a classic for fall, and this one has a slightly oversized boyfriend fit. You can dress it up or down.
Free Assembly Essential Slim Jeans with Exposed Button Front
We love the exposed buttons on these slim-fit jeans with a hint of stretch. They have a high-rise fit.
Free Assembly Turtleneck Sweater
We're digging the sleeves on this turtleneck sweater that's available in five colors. It's a great layering piece.
Free Assembly Essential Cropped Bootcut Jeans
This on-trend cropped bootcut jean style has a high-rise fit.
Free Assembly Chunky Crewneck Sweater
This chunky sweater is made of 100% cotton and comes in three colors. It has a comfortable relaxed fit.
Free Assembly Boxy Mock Neck Sweater
The mock-neck look is totally on trend, and this sweater comes in three colors. It has cute pocket details on the front.
Free Assembly Half Zip Faux Sherpa Sweatshirt
Cozy up in this faux-sherpa sweatshirt that's available in six colors. It's made of a heavyweight fabric and is super warm.
Free Assembly Women's Essential High-Rise Skinny Jeans
These simple high-rise skinny jeans come in a light wash. The placement of their back pockets is designed to make your booty look great.
Free Assembly Button-Down Shirtdress
This shirtdress is perfect for the office and has a flattering waist tie belt.
Up next, Iskra Lawrence shares her SHEIN curve fall collection must haves. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!