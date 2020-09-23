Nikki Bella Gets Candid About Postpartum Sex & Artem Chigvintsev's DWTS Partner

You can always count on Nikki Bella to tell it like it is!
There's truly no such thing as TMI for the Total Bellas star—who recently gave birth to her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's first child—and she'll speak with candor and humor about everything from postpartum body struggles to her sex life.
On the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki actually discussed both of these topics as part of a conversation with her twin sister Brie Bella that was sparked by a recent Instagram video of hers.
In the "hidden cam" video, Nikki and Artem can be seen dancing, kissing and even getting handsy. Part of the caption read, "Mama getting her groove back... postpartum panties out the door," and as Brie pointed out, many took that as Nikki implying the two were about to have sex.
"You talked about throwing your postpartum panties..." Brie began until Nikki interjected: "Away! Like I'm done!"
"Like I'm not bleeding, there's nothing wrong. No more postpartum panties. They're out the door," Nikki continued. "But maybe I should've said like in the trash...I reread it and I'm like oh my god I totally did make it like Artem's throwing my panties out the door and like, here we go."
Let the record show, Nikki added, that she did not "publicly say, 'I want to have sex with my man!'"
The sex saga doesn't end there, though!
"Don't get me wrong, I've already been having sex," Nikki told Brie. "I didn't even make it to the six-week point, I just started at five. I was like I'm healed, I'm fine."
Brie, who recently gave birth as well, was truly in for a wild ride, because Nikki continued, "Even though last night, it didn't seem fine. But that's okay. It was a little different..."
The mom of two pointed out that Nikki could be "dry" if she's feeling stressed, but Nikki said it was the "exact opposite."
"I felt like organs were about to drop out," she explained, laughing. "I was like, 'Shoot, did I mess up?'"
Brie put her foot down after that remark!
Despite Nikki feeling like she's finally getting her "groove" back, she also revealed she still struggles with her postpartum body—especially when watching Artem perform with his partner Kaitlyn Bristowe on Dancing With the Stars (even though she sees Kaitlyn as her and Brie's "triplet").
"The postpartum stuff kicks in because it's like, you know, they get to be just twirled and dipped by your man," Nikki explained. "And then it's like, gosh, her legs look great and she's beautiful and look at her eyes and her hair and wow, her body!"
She continued, "And then you kind of glance in the mirror and you see the bags under your eyes and your hair's like up in a bun everywhere. I had a big mumu on with a boob hanging out with, like, leaking milk from my nipple. And I was like wow, he's gonna come home. Do I need to do something to myself because he was just dancing with that and now he's coming back to this?"
Brie called Nikki "crazy" but said she understood.
And even though Nikki experienced initial insecurities, she explained that she's just happy Artem's happy.
"To see him perform...his smile could not get any bigger," Nikki added. "You just felt his excitement and his love and his passion and more than anything, his happiness."
Listen to the complete episode of The Bellas Podcast, in which the twin sisters dish on their babies' personalities, mom shaming and more, here!