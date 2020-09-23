How J Balvin’s Mental Health Message Helped Camila Cabello Through “Intense Anxiety”

J Balvin and Camila Cabello bonded over more than just music.

TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020 was released on Sept. 22 and included the one, J Balvin. This year's honorees were presented with personalized tributes by those who felt truly impacted by their achievements and greatest accomplishments. As Cabello wrote in her message, in addition to sharing a hit single with the Grammy award-winning singer, the two Latinx artists also have cultural ties.

"When I first met J Balvin—or José, as his family and friends know him—my family and I were already huge fans of his. We would play ‘Ginza' and ‘Ay Vamos' at all our family parties. He was already making the people all over the world dance," Camila wrote. "When I found out I was on a song with him—'Hey Ma,' my first song as a solo artist—I was so excited, but you're always nervous to meet your idols."

The former Fifth Harmony member also recalled feeling less alone during a period of "intense anxiety" when J Balvin shared his struggles with mental health on Instagram in September 2019.