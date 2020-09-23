Kristin Cavallari Calls Jay Cutler Divorce the "Hardest Decision" She's Ever Made

Kristin Cavallari is breaking her silence on her divorce from Jay Cutler.

The reality TV star, 33, opened up about her split from the former quarterback, 37, in an interview with People released Sept. 23.

For years, fans watched the duo's relationship play out on Very Cavallari. And while Cavallari and Cutler experienced several ups and downs over the course of three seasons, many believed they were the perfect couple.

"I always thought it was interesting when people would refer to us as 'couple goals,'" Cavallari told the magazine "I was like, 'If you guys only knew.'"

The Laguna Beach alum admitted they "kept a lot of stuff private" and that the end of their marriage "didn't happen overnight."

"We tried really, really hard for years and years," she said. "It was the hardest decision I've ever made."

In terms of what led to the breakup, the Uncommon James founder suggested they just grew apart.

"Every relationship has their stuff," Cavallari revealed. "I met Jay when I was 23. I was a baby. Jay and I had so much love for each other, but we grew up. When you work at something for so many years and nothing's changing, I think you have to just make a decision. We all want to be happy."